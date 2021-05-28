‘Baby shark’ maker drops animated music video for NCT Dream’s ‘Hot Sauce’

SmartStudy, the global entertainment company, on Friday released an animated music video of NCT Dream’s “Hot Sauce” in the style of its flagship brand Pinkfong, the children’s brand behind the worldwide viral hit “Baby Shark.”

“Hot Sauce” is the title track of NCT Dream’s first full album.

The colorful animated music video features the seven members of NCT Dream and their adventure in Pinkfong’s dinosaur world.

The Pinkfong version of “Hot Sauce” came weeks after NCT Dream released their cover of Pinkfong’s “Dinosaurs A to Z” this month. The video amassed a combined 10 million views on YouTube.

On the other hand, NCT Dream’s “Hot Sauce” is gaining worldwide popularity, topping iTunes top album charts in 37 territories and hitting more than one million unit pre-order even before its release.

“Together with NCT Dream, we’ve created a special gift for all families and fans out there, regardless of age,” Min Seok Kim, CEO of SmartStudy said.

“We’re always looking to create opportunities where we can bring joy to our fans around the world and across generations,” he added.

The members of the NCT Dream said they were pleased to collaborate with Pinkfong and present the new version of their track to their fans around the world.

“We hope that our fans will enjoy this new content featuring Pinkfong’s adorable dinosaur character and the 2D characters of NCT Dream newly introduced through this collaboration,” the members said.

Launched in Korean and English, the full version of the video premiered at 6 p.m. (Philippine time) on Friday on Pinkfong’s Korean and English YouTube channels and NCT Dream’s official YouTube channels. —Rosette Adel

