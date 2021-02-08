Kim Chiu, Kris Aquino jump in on ‘because’ meme trend from 2014 TV interview

Kapamilya actress Kim Chiu and TV host-actress turned vlogger Kris Aquino over the weekend responded to the viral “because” memes that have recently gained traction in the local online community.

On Sunday, Chiu quote-tweeted the viral meme and added a series of grinning-with-sweat and see-no-evil emojis. She also threw back the iconic question to the public.

“Dyosko kayo talaga! Nahanap niyo ‘to because???” the actress tweeted.

😅😅😅😅😅🙈🙈🙈 dyosko kayo talaga! Nahanap nyo to because??? https://t.co/XlE6SmhBUf — kim chiu (@prinsesachinita) February 7, 2021

She was responding to a tweet which was shared by an ABS-CBN-centric account that featured screengrabs of her now-famous appearance on “Kris TV,” a morning show that aired on the network from 2011 to 2016.

“LOOK: Viral meme 7 years ago #KrisTV Interview “NA TOUCH KA BECAUSE?” @prinsesachinita lang Sakalam! (Malakas),” Twitter account Kapamilya Online World said on Sunday.

Chiu’s reaction amused the public. Her tweets subsequently gained over 52,600 likes, more than 2,600 retweets and 750 quote tweets as of this writing.

“Kim Chiu is the meme that keeps on giving,” a Twitter user said.

On the other hand, Aquino, the”Queen of All Media,” whose reaction to the interview has become the main meme template, likewise responded to the meme postings with her own gimmick.

“BECAUSE… alangan naman kayo lang ang nag-enjoy? Ask me anything I can answer BECAUSE… cutest questions will get answered,” Aquino wrote on her Facebook page.

She also shared the post with the caption that encouraged her followers: “Ready, Set, GAME!”

The post could also be found on her Instagram account.

Aquino gamely answered some of the questions that she received on her Instagram post, which included topics of politics and her former flame Herbert Bautista.

Her reaction to Chiu’s 2014 appearance on her morning show has become a meme template that spawned lots of witty and amusing posts on social media.

At that time, Chiu was expressing her gratitude to her fans after an incident but she couldn’t finish her sentence due to overwhelming emotions.

Aquino urged her to go on with her answer by repeating some of the latter’s words, which included the now-iconic lines: “So na-touch ka because?”

RELATED: ‘Because?’: Kris Aquino’s reaction in 2014 interview with Kim Chiu becomes meme template