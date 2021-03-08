Ivana Alawi included in gov’t agency’s ‘Women of 2020’ Int’l Women’s Day tribute post

Actress-vlogger Ivana Alawi was included among the “Women of 2020” infographic by a government agency in celebration of the International Women’s Day.

The Philippine Information Agency (PIA) on Saturday released an infographic containing art renditions of women described as those who “made significant marks in the year 2020.”

The list includes the 24-year-old Filipina-Moroccan vlogger who is seen in a rendition of her photoshoot with Preview magazine in October 2020.

The photo, which was shot by celebrity photographer BJ Pascual, is a homage to her most-watched video on YouTube which has 25 million views so far.

Titled “A Day in My Life,” it features Alawi washing her laundry and cooking in the kitchen with her family.

The vlogger in PIA’s infographics joins the ranks of Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire, Vice President Leni Robredo, Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo and actresses Liza Soberano and Angel Locsin.

“As we celebrate Women’s Role in History Month, let us acknowledge some of the women who made significant marks in the year 2020,” the government agency said on its Facebook post.

It called Alawi as the “top YouTube influencer.”

The Philippines celebrates National Women’s Month in March to pay tribute to the “extraordinary roles of ordinary Juanas in the society as trailblazers and harbingers of change.”

The celebration also highlights issues that needed to be addressed in order to fully empower women in society.

It is also a “call for concrete, sustainable, and inclusive actions towards gender equality.”

Meanwhile, the International Women’s Day is a global day that celebrates the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. It also highlights the call to action for accelerating gender parity.

Top influencer of the PH

Last December, Alawi was named as YouTube Philippines’ top creator for 2020, outranking other celebrity vloggers such as Alex Gonzaga and Donnalyn Bartolome.

She currently has 11.5 million subscribers on her YouTube channel as of this writing.

The vlogger previously “pranked” delivery riders by pretending to order food and then gave them helmets and P10,000 cash to express her gratitude for their service, especially amid the pandemic.

She also distributed relief goods to Cagayan Valley residents who were affected by Typhoon Ulysses.

Alawi likewise helped the family of the deceased vlogger Lloyd Cadena last year when she donated the profits of her “bus wash challenge” to them.