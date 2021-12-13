Marian Rivera introduced as ‘recording artist’ at Miss Universe 2021 stage

Miss Universe 2021 selection committee member Marian Rivera, best known for being an actress, was also introduced as a “recording artist” by host Steve Harvey during the pageant’s coronation night.

The Kapuso star is among those sitting as a judge in the 70th Miss Universe which is being held at the Red Sea Resort in Eilat, Israel.

Marian in the beginning of the beauty pageant’s finals was introduced as a “recording artist and award-winning film and television star in the Philippines” by Harvey.

This was noticed by Filipino pageant fans who recalled her singing and dancing stint as a GMA talent.

Another Twitter user shared Marian’s album covers which were released at the height of her career,.

The artist has two albums under her belt, “Marian Rivera Dance Hits” and “Retro Crazy,” respectively released in 2008 and 2009.

Her first album earned a platinum award after it sold 30,000 copies.

Marian was the one who presented the choreography of each track.

She showed her vocal skills in the second album where she released her single, a dance pop track titled “Sabay Sabay Tayo.”

The local celebrity also sings renditions of some songs such as Rihanna’s “Unfaithful.”

Marian previously went viral for teaching fellow Miss Universe 2021 judge, Indian actress Urvashi Rautela, her dance steps in her single before the preliminaries.

This edition’s Philippine bet is Beatrice Luigi Gomez who just entered the top 16.

