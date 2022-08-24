Caught on cam: ‘Darna’s’ Jane de Leon pokes fun at photo of her sleeping

Even Darna gets tired.

Kapamilya actress Jane de Leon poked fun at a picture where she was caught sleeping while in transit.

The 23-year-old actress on Sunday uploaded a picture where she was seen lying down with closed eyes and a slightly opened mouth while inside a vehicle.

“Napapagod din po si Darna,” she wrote as a caption with laughing-with-tears and peace sign emojis.

Jane’s post has gained 559,000 likes and reactions, 10,000 comments and over 10,000 shares on the platform so far.

She currently plays the iconic superheroine in “Mars Ravelo’s Darna,” ABS-CBN’s television adaptation of the fictional character with the same name.

Last Friday, Jane impressed viewers when she transformed into full Darna regalia for the first time since the series aired.

Her mother also turned emotional after seeing the transformation on TV.

