‘Nagpapalakas’: Ogie Diaz says Kris Aquino getting better amid treatments abroad

(Updated 1:41 p.m.) Talent handler Ogie Diaz in an update claimed that showbiz personality Kris Aquino is getting better since she flew for medical treatments overseas.

In his “Ogie Diaz Showbiz Update” video uploaded on YouTube on October 20, he alleged that the “Queen of All Media” gained weight while undergoing treatment in Los Angeles for her autoimmune conditions.

Ogie claimed that Kris is now weighing at 90 pounds or 41 kilograms.

One of his companions, Mama Loi, recalled how one of Kris’ older sisters, Ballsy Aquino, previously commented Kris was “not even 90 pounds” last August.

“Tumataas. Parang dati kasi naalala natin ‘di ba, nung sinabi ng ate niya na she’s not even 90 pounds. Eh ngayon, 90 pounds na siya. Wow!” Mama Loi exclaimed.

All of them clapped at the supposed development, with Ogie claiming that it was an indication of how effective Kris’ treatments are.

“Nakakabuti sa kanya. So si Kris ay kumbaga nagpapalakas, nagpapadagdag pa lalo ng timbang,” he said.

“Kaya jusko, napaka-effective po ng ating prayers. So continue praying for Kris’ recovery,” Ogie added.

Last August, Ballsy shared that her sister is battling four autoimmune conditions in the United States.

“For the other treatments that they want to try, she has to put on more weight. She has to get a little bit stronger,” she said before.

A month later, Kris updated her followers by sharing a picture of her with her sons and revealing that all her physical manifestations pointed to a “possible” fifth autoimmune condition.

She is known to have autoimmune thyroiditis, chronic spontaneous urticaria and eosinophilic granulomatosis with polyangiitis or EGPA.

Kris also said that she was set to start her immunosuppressant therapy at that time.

An autoimmune disease is an illness in which the person’s immune system attacks the body’s healthy cells, mistaking them for foreign invaders like bacteria and viruses.

Healthline said that there are more than 80 known autoimmune conditions. Their symptoms often overlap, making them hard to diagnose.