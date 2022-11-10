‘Pogi problems?’ James Reid bares he stopped school after students sold his photos

Filipino-Australian James Reid revealed the reason why he stopped attending school.

In an interview, he shared that his schoolmates took photos of him and sold them.

“When I first went there (Philippines), I was 16, to go to school, it lasted like a month,” James said in an interview with Fun With Dumb.

“After a month, I was like I can’t do this anymore. I just felt awkward by it because some kids would like take photos of me in the classroom and sell it to other kids,” he continued.

“Every time I come to school, people would like scream,” the actor said.

During that time, James was not yet a celebrity.

On Twitter, an online user shared a set of photos of James being sold in their school before.

🫣🫣🫣 — James Reid (@tellemjaye) November 8, 2022

“To clarify, I bought these and not sold them. These were printouts from his public Friendster account before and not stolen pics by the seller. Not to justify also but to contextualize, we were also 12-13 at the time who didn’t know better. We don’t have the right platform to reach James but we are sorry for this,” the Twitter user explained.

James noticed the Twitter user’s post and replied with three face with peeking eye emojis.

Some graduates of Makati Science High School, where James studied, also shared anecdotes about the actor.

“HAHA this was really true people were screaming whenever our section would transfer rooms and everyone on campus was looking at our class when we did PE on the grounds. Sayang medyo okay pa naman ni James sa math, keri sana niya,” a Twitter user said.

“Went to MakSci one time for a contest. ‘Di pa sikat si James Reid that time pero I witnessed how some students were always hounding him,” a social media user said.

“‘Di ko makalimutan nung bumalik ako to get yearbook photos or w/e photo that was tas nagba-basketball si James and his brother sa quad tapos my former high school teacher said, ‘naghahanap kang jowa? May bago kaming student o, magaling din sa math,'” a Twitter user shared.

Following James’ revelation, many social media users joked about relating to the celebrity’s dilemma when he was still a student.

“Kaya nagstop na rin ako grabe nga yang pakiramdam na ganyan tsk,” musician RC Blizz said in jest.

“Finally, someone speaks out with the same problem of mine,” a social media user jokingly said.

“I feel you,” Albert Nicolas, more popularly known as Asian Cutie quipped.

“I kinda feel the same since some people during my school days often took a photo of me. They said it would help them scare some rats in their house,” a Facebook user wrote in jest.

James’s showbiz career started after he joined “Pinoy Big Brother Teen Clash” in 2010. He also starred in the hit series “On the Wings of Love” with former loveteam and ex-girlfriend, Nadine Lustre.

READ: ‘On the Wings of Love’ to stream on Netflix in January 2022

At present, he wears many hats—singer-songwriter, actor, dancer, record producer and record label executive.

Recently, James released his album “Love Scene.” He is also busy managing the record label and management agency Careless Music.

