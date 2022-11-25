‘Where it all started’: Bea Alonzo, Dominic Roque plan to spend Christmas in Japan

Bea Alonzo bared her plan to visit Japan with her boyfriend Dominic Roque this Christmas.

Asked about her plans for Christmas, Bea said: “I’m spending it with my family, plus after that, I am going on another trip with Dom to our happy place to where it all started.”

“We’re going to Japan because we’re sentimental that way,” she said during an Oppo event at Shangri-La The Fort in Taguig City.

“Kakabukas lang ng Japan so why not,” Bea said.

In October, Japan reopened its doors to tourists after two-and-a-half years of tough COVID-19 travel restrictions.

In an episode of GMA News and Public Affairs’ showbiz podcast, Bea shared how her relationship with Dominic started.

During a two-day break for the November holidays in 2019, Bea decided to go to Zambales to unwind and accompany her best friend, Angelica Panganiban.

A few days before going to Zambales, Bea’s friend and photographer Mark Nicdao and Dominic decided to hop on the trip.

They also planned to visit Mark’s beach house and Bea’s farm in Zambales.

However, this trip was canceled because Bea decided to go to Japan instead, as she was suddenly given a five-day break from the film project at that time.

Dominic texted Bea the day before her flight asking, “B, Zambales ba tayo?”

The actress apologized and explained that she would be going to Japan instead.

“Japan? Kailan?” Dominic asked, according to Bea.

“Sabi ko, bukas. Tapos sabi niya ‘tara?’ Sabi ko tara!” Bea responded.

“And then nagulat ako because he went. He went to Japan. I was with my friend Nina. Tapos sabi niya, ‘uy nandito na ako,’” she said.

“I wasn’t really expecting that he would spend time with us because marami pa siyang friends na nandoon, parang common friends namin. And then we just found him to be there all the time lang for us, na parang spending time with us, kami ni Nina,” the actress continued.

Bea shared that during their Japan trip, she had a long conversation with Dominic while on a train. That is where she felt Dominic was genuinely interested in listening to her stories.

“I had conversations with people na alam mo hindi naman sila interesado sa sinasabi mo. So parang siya talaga, pino-process niya sinasabi ko na parang pinapanuod niya iyong pelikula in his head kasi kinukuwento ko siya, parang pini-pitch ko iyong pelikula ko,” she said.

“Hanggang sa napapatingin ako sa lips niya, sabi ko ‘oh my God ang cute niya, parang ang sarap naman nito i-kiss,’ parang ganoon,” Bea said.

In August 2021, Bea confirmed her relationship with Dominic.

One of Bea’s latest projects is “Start-Up PH,” where she plays the role of Danica “Dani” Sizon. The series is an adaptation of the Korean Netflix series starring Bae Suzy, Kim Seon-ho, and Nam Joo-hyuk, among others.

