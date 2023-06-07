Marina Summers lands on New York Times Square billboard in Pride Month

New York City felt Filipino drag queen Marina Summers’ presence anew.

Weeks after her visit to various parts of the United States for shows, Marina landed on the New York Times Square billboard amid the celebration of Pride Month.

The billboard advertisement featuring Marina is part of Spotify’s Glow Pride Month campaign.

In a tweet on the morning of June 2, the “Drag Race Philippines” Season 1 runner-up initially teased that there is a “big news” coming.

BIG NEWS BIG NEWS COMING 😭😭😭 — Marina Summers (@marinaxsummers) June 1, 2023



As excitement from her fans grew online, Marina announced her collaboration with Spotify later that day. She quote-retweeted the Spotify News’ post about the billboard.

“Elated to announce that I am the featured artist representing Southeast Asia and the Philippines for @Spotify‘s Glow Pride Month Campaign!” she tweeted.

“Another win for the (Philippine flag emojis)! Thank you, Spotify for this opportunity!” she added.

Elated to announce that I am the featured artist representing Southeast Asia and the Philippines for @Spotify‘s Glow Pride Month Campaign! 🤩 Another win for the 🇵🇭🇵🇭🇵🇭!

Thank you Spotify for this opportunity! P.S. NYC PEEPS! Something’s dropping at 12mn in NY Timesquare 🫣 https://t.co/qIAm6dWw61 — Marina Summers (@marinaxsummers) June 2, 2023

Marina unveiled another “big news” later that afternoon—landing on the digital billboard of New York Times Square in New York City.

In a separate tweet, she shared footage that showed her official picture in the popular site. The Filipina drag queen’s beauty radiated in the large, colorful advertisement for Spotify’s Glow advertisement for the LGBTQIA+ community.

“We made it to New York Times Square!” Marina announced, excitedly.

“Who would have thought that this little Filipina would grace this iconic screen?!? Thank you @Spotify for this opportunity! Happy Pride indeed! Asia to America, next the world, the universe rather!” she added.

WE MADE IT TO NEW YORK TIMESQUARE!!!!!! 😭🇵🇭🏳️‍🌈 Who would have thought that this little Filipina would grace this iconic screen?!? Thank you @Spotify for this opportunity! Happy Pride indeed! Asia to America, next the world, the universe rather! 🙏🏽🌊 #MarinaSummers pic.twitter.com/RevAe1v0gZ — Marina Summers (@marinaxsummers) June 2, 2023



Marina joined other Filipino artists and musicians who have also landed on New York Times’ digital billboard. These are Nadine Lustre, Pinoy pop groups BINI and SB19, Dingdong Dantes, Janine Berdin, Julie Anne San Jose, Clara Benin and Belle Mariano, among many others.

The drag artist previously visited New York City to hold shows and tour the city. She also attended DragCon LA with her fellow “Drag Race Philippines” Season 1 queens.

Spotify’s Pride Month initiative, meanwhile, was launched to celebrate “the LGBTQIA+ community’s culture and achievements, raise awareness of issues and injustices, and advocate for LGBTQIA+ rights.”

Spotify’s Glow is the streaming platform’s global music program dedicated to celebrating and amplifying the talent of LGBTQIA+ creators and artists.

“Through our GLOW platform spotlight, and themed podcast playlists, we’re highlighting a place where queer stories and voices from around the world shine,” Spotify said on its website.