Sassa Gurl reminds other Pinoy ‘influencers’ about responsibility amid Maggie Wilson issue

Sassa Gurl reminded other content creators that they have a responsibility to their audiences online.

She posted this message following Maggie Wilson‘s posts where she bared an online coordinated smear campaign against her and her company via TikTok.

Through her Instagram Stories, Maggie urged all content creators who took part in this campaign to message British-Thai entrepreneur Tim Connor on Instagram with screenshots of messages from those who “instructed” them to do the videos.

“Once we [receive] it, we will decide whether to include you in our legal action through the criminal justice system. We encourage you to present this within the next 24 hours,” Maggie said.

Sassa, who gained fame for her hilarious skits on TikTok, took to the X social network to address other local online personalities about using their platforms properly.

“Filipino content creators owe their platform to the Filipino audience!” she said on September 27.

“Resposibilidad natin na gamitin ng maayos ang kapangyarihan na binigay ng manunuod satin. Wag natin silang traydurin, hindi tayo pulitiko,” she also said.

Her post has since garnered 2,401 retweets and 14,800 likes so far.

Sassa has also been a staunch advocate of LGBTQIA rights via her online content.

Her inspiring journey as a member of the community was later featured in multiple prestigious magazines.

Last year, Sassa was tapped to host the season 1 of Amazon Prime’s “Drag Den Philippines.”

Apologies and call to action

Through her Instagram Stories, Maggie has shared screenshots of group chats, which include several YouTube vloggers and content creators. The images show they were given a “script” to follow and other instructions for the video they were supposed to make.

The images also showed that the person giving the instruction supposedly offered payment for this initiative.

Following these posts, several Filipinos have posted videos where they supposedly admitted having received money to post videos against Maggie and her company. They also apologized to Maggie for it.

Mela Habijan, a former beauty queen and also an LGBTQIA advocate, also encouraged content creators and public relations practitioners to keep discussing how to create a community that upholds the truth.

Mela expressed this in a TikTok video last Wednesday.

“Should there be sanctioning or flagging of content creators who are proven to spread misinformation?” she asked.

“To my fellow content creators, let’s not forget that to influence is power. Credibility and integrity are crucial values of our craft,” she further added.