‘Victory for animal welfare’: Local animal groups congratulate 2023 Miss Universe Sheynnis Palacios

Animal rights organizations congratulated Nicaragua’s Sheynnis Palacios, who is an animal rights champion, for snagging the elusive 72nd Miss Universe crown.

Sheynnis was crowned the winner of the prestigious pageant on Sunday, November 19, thus besting over 80 candidates from different parts of the world. She also succeeded R’Bonney Gabriel, who won last year.

Animal Kingdom Foundation (AFK), an organization that rescues stray and abused animals, congratulated the 23-year-old Nicaraguan on its Facebook account.

“Congratulations, Queen! Miss Universe 2023, Miss Nicaragua Sheynnis Palacios, is an animal rescuer. Thank you for your compassion, thank you for being a voice to the voiceless,” the AFK posted.

Strays Worth Saving, also an animal welfare organization rescuing strays, described Sheynnis’ win as a “victory for animal welfare.”

“A VICTORY FOR ANIMAL WELFARE! Congratulations to Miss Nicaragua, Miss Universe 2023! Thank you for giving a voice to animals. You are a shining example of beauty, brains, and a heart for strays,” the post reads.

Sheynnis also made history by becoming the first Nicaraguan to win the prestigious competition.

Aside from pageantry, she is a known advocate for animal rights in her home country.

In her profile on social media, it was stated that Sheynnis is a rescuer of cats and dogs when not in pageantry.

“In her spare time, she rescues cats and dogs, and loves a good mental game and puzzle,” the post reads.

Sheynnis is also a mental health advocate. In her Voice for Change video entry, she talked about her experiences with anxiety, thus prompting her to advocate for awareness about mental health.

“Coming from a country where this issue is rarely addressed, she started an accessible initiative called ‘Understand Your Mind,’ in which she interviews a specialist on emotional care in her television segments. She has also produced events and other audiovisual projects on this theme. Her goal in life is to work in the service of humanity, by running a newsroom and producing content and commercials for international brands,” the post reads.

Local viewers, meanwhile, congratulated Sheynnis when she was crowned the winner. They also took to social media to praise her performances in the competition.

Philippines’ Michelle Dee, considered a favorite among pageant fans, ended her Miss Universe journey as a Top 10 finalist.

