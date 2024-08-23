‘Our sustainable queen’: R’Bonney Gabriel wears ‘ukay-ukay’ OOTDs

Miss Universe 2022 R’Bonney Gabriel is fully embracing Filipino culture by wearing secondhand apparel.

The Filipino-American beauty queen shared content on Tuesday, featuring herself in a sleeveless black-and-white top with chest pockets.

In the clip, R’Bonney is seen holding a slipper, about to whack something.

“When you’re about to kill the cockroach coming for your food, but it tells you all her brothers were killed, her baby daddy cheated, and she needs to feed (four) kids on the way,” she wrote as a text within the video.

The former Miss Universe titleholder also joked that she was imitating how some people hesitate to kill the pest.

“True life story… this is how I see some of y’all act when you let the cockroaches get away,” she said in the caption with a tired emoji.

While R’Bonney’s video amused online users, one pointed out something interesting about her outfit.

“Is that the top you bought from ukay-ukay?” an Instagram user commented with a heart-eyed emoji.

“Yes,” the half-Pinay responded with a grinning-with-sweat emoji.

“We love a sustainable kween!!!” the Instagram user wrote back with emojis.

“Ukay-ukay” refers to a thrift store selling secondhand clothes or preloved clothes, usually from other countries, at discounted or bargained prices.

R’Bonney is a sustainable fashion designer who will launch her very first fashion collection in the Philippines — her father’s homeland — at the Bench Fashion Week on August 30.

She has been in the country since April for modeling, hosting, guesting and other work engagements.

The half-Pinay is also the first Filipino-American Miss Universe who has been exploring her Pinoy heritage which includes eating street food and riding jeepneys, among others.

