Highlights: 30k mobile phones sold in 11 mins, 8M deals recorded on 11.11 sale

One of the leading e-commerce platforms in Asia recorded a sale of 30,000 mobile phones in the first 11 minutes of the Singles’ Day shopping festival last November 11.

Lazada on Tuesday released the statistics on its sale during Singles Day or 11.11, touted as the biggest in Asia.

Of the achievements in the shopping event, it said that the 30,000 mobile phones sold in the first few minutes was 2.5 times higher than the sale last year.

The e-commerce platform also recorded that the fastest delivery of a purchase during that day was under 30 minutes which include products such as romance books and desktop computers.

This was followed by delivery of frozen meat products within an hour of the purchase.

Here are other significant data and insights during Lazada’s 11.11 sale:

Shoppers spent a staggering one billion minutes on the app. The e-commerce platform equated this to binge-watching the vlogs of Bea Alonzo and Kathryn Bernardo , two of its brand ambassadors, at least 22 million times.

and , two of its brand ambassadors, at least 22 million times. There were also 200,000 micro-small-medium enterprises in the Philippines that participated in the event. They joined 800,000 sellers and brands across the region that took part in the sale day, thus setting a new record for the platform.

Filipino shoppers successfully collected P126 million worth of discounts from its platform. Moreover, there were also over eight million deals that shoppers had availed.

Lazada Philippines also reported that its annual “11.11 Super Show” raked a whopping 5.3 million views across channels.

The e-commerce platform’s customers enjoyed performances from K-pop superstars SEVENTEEN, its regional Happiness ambassadors, together with local brand ambassadors Bea, Alden Richards, Maine Mendoza, SB19, and other beloved Kapuso personalities.

There were 15 times more transactions through its wallet on November 11 as compared to a normal day.

In terms of products sold, over three million home and living items were sold. This was followed by 2.3 million clothing items that Filipino fashionistas have checked out.

There were also a total of P308 million cashback earned by its users just by shopping that day.

Lazada Philippines CEO Ray Alimurung expressed gratitude to all shoppers, merchants and other stakeholders who made the shopping occasion on the platform successful.

“We’re delighted that our flagship 11.11 shopping festival continues to deliver a best-in-class Shoppertainment experience for shoppers, who see Lazada as their one-stop destination to be entertained while having access to top deals, rewards, and great content,” Alimurung said.

“As more Filipinos embrace a digital economy, we are heartened to see more of our partner brands and sellers leveraging Lazada’s 11.11 as an avenue to effectively reach more new consumers in the country, and increase engagement to drive sales for their business,” he added.

Shopee Philippines, another large online shopping market, had also previously recorded 11 million items sold in just the first five minutes of the festival.

Their page views also skyrocketed 5.5 times as compared to a normal day.

