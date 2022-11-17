Flexbomb Girls’ ‘Pop Off Ate’ version reaches one million views on YouTube

The full performance of a song from the first season of “Drag Race Philippines” just reached a million views on YouTube.

The song titled “Pop Off Ate” was used for a challenge in the third episode of the Philippine edition of “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” an American drag race franchise.

It was aired in the Philippines via the World of Wonder (WOW) Presents Plus, HBO Go and discovery+Philippines on August 24.

For the challenge, the ten remaining drag queens were divided into two groups, namely, the Flexbomb Girls and the Pink Pu*** Energy.

Flexbomb Girls members won that challenge.

After the episode was aired, videos of their full performances were uploaded via WOW Presents YouTube channel for viewers to stream again.

Recently, several drag queen fans noticed that the Flexbomb Girls’ performance video had already reached one million views in just two months.

As of November 17, the performance video breached the one million-views mark. It has so far garnered 1,024,683 as of writing.

Meanwhile, Bekenemen Pod, a safe and creative space for queer content, posted a screenshot of this achievement on Instagram on November 11.

“Happy 1M views to this major pop culture serve,” the post reads.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BEKENEMEN (@bekenemenpod)

Here’s the video of Flexbomb Girls’ version of “Pop Off Ate” on YouTube.

In the comments section, viewers also congratulated the Flexbomb Girls members after their video garnered a million views and counting.

“1M VIEWS NA OMG, PHILIPPINE DRAG IS WORLD-CLASS,” one YouTube user said.

“Yasss it now hit 1 million views!” another commented.

“Happy 1M queens!” an online user said.

Members of the Flexbomb Girls comprise Turing Quinto, Eva Le Queen, Marina Summers, Brigiding and Lady Morgana.

Pink Pu*** Energy members, meanwhile, comprise Precious Paula Nicole, Minty Fresh, Xilhouete, Viñas DeLuxe and Gigi Era.

The PPE’s video performance, meanwhile, earned 425,000 views so far.

Both groups’ versions of “Pop Off Ate” quickly made a buzz among local social media users after the episode aired last August.

Several Filipinos, both new and old drag queen fans, shared video clips of their favorite moments on Facebook, Twitter and TikTok.

“Drag Race Philippines” concluded last October 12.

Precious was crowned as the country’s first-ever Drag Race Superstar after a lip sync battle with runner-up Marina Summers.

Lady Morgana, on the other hand, was bestowed the “Miss Congeniality” award by her fellow queens.

