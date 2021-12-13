JoJo’s ‘Too Little Too Late’ performance at Miss Universe 2021 brings nostalgia

Award-winning singer-songwriter JoJo brought some pageants fans down memory lane with her performance at the Miss Universe 2021 in Israel.

JoJo, whose real name is Joanna Levesque, performed her hit single “Too Little Too Late” during the evening gown portion of the pageant’s coronation night.

Some Filipinos who watch this performance said they were hit by nostalgia following this.

“Getting all the nostalgia watching Jojo perform Too Little, Too Late. It’s still on my Spotify playlist! Woot. #70thMissUniverse,” a Twitter user said.

“Omg Jojo! Nostalgia, my childhood memories,” another online user tweeted.

“Jojo singing ‘Too Little Too Late’ is giving me the nostalgia #MissUniverse2021,” a Twitter user said.

The chart-topping artist released “Too Little Too Late” in 2006 under the studio album “The High Road.”

Jojo released her self-title debut album at the age of 13. She is also known for breakout smash “Leave (Get Out)” that made her the youngest-ever solo artist to have a debut no. 1 single in the U.S.

Based on her profile, JoJo re-recorded and re-released her first two albums (JoJo and The High Road) under her own label Clover Music in 2018, “so her fans could finally get the nostalgia they had been missing for so many years.”

Aside from Jojo, Israeli pop superstar Noa Kirel also performed at the 70th edition of Miss Universe held in Eilat, Israel.

She opened the coronation night.

During the pageant, India’s Harnaaz Sandhu was crowned the successor of Mexico’s Andrea Meza.

READ: FULL TEXT: India’s Harnaaz Sandhu’s winning answers at Miss Universe 2021

Philippines’ Beatrice Luigi Gomez, on the other hand, finished at the Top 5 round.

RELATED: Former beauty queens cheer Bea Gomez after Top 5 finish at 70th Miss Universe