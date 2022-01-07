The MOA globe has returned? Spider-Man gets praises after posing near Pasay mall’s landmark

The MOA globe has been returned?

Filipinos referenced the PR stunt of “Red Notice” after a shopping center in Pasay City shared pictures of Spider-Man and Doctor Octopus “visiting” the mall’s famous globe.

SM Mall of Asia on Thursday shared photos of individuals dressed as the famous Marvel superhero and his nemesis posing near the MOA Globe, a large, steel-framed structure that greets shoppers on the roundabout at the tip of EDSA.

“Spidey Alert! Your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man goes through the multiverse portal to visit the SM Mall of Asia!” it said on a Facebook post.

The photos promote the much-awaited Hollywood movie, of which its release has been delayed in Philippine cinemas due to the Metro Manila Film Festival.

It had a worldwide premiere last December but Filipino fans will be able to watch it beginning January 8 of this year.

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” tells the story of Peter Parker asking Dr. Stephen Strange to use magic to make his superhero identity a secret following the public revelation in “Spider-Man: Far From Home.”

The spell goes wrong and the multiverse gets broken, allowing supervillains and heroes from alternate realities to enter Parker’s universe.

Meanwhile, Filipinos who saw MOA’s Facebook post recalled another stunt that involved its iconic globe.

“Naibalik na pala ‘yang globe na iyan, akala KO nawala,” someone wrote in the comments section.

“Thank you Spidey, binalik mo ‘yung globe,” another Filipino commented.

“Baka masira (niyo) ‘yan, kababalik lang niyan,” a different Facebook user quipped.

Last November, the famous landmark was reported to be stolen by a helicopter.

MOA’s management also issued a “statement” alerting the public about the matter and assured them that an “investigation” was taking place.

It was eventually revealed that the stunt was “part of the promotion” of Netflix’s action-comedy film, “Red Notice” starring Gal Gadot, Ryan Reynolds and Dwayne Johnson.

The movie’s premise is as follows: “An FBI profiler pursuing the world’s most wanted art thief becomes his reluctant partner in crime to catch an elusive crook who’s always one step ahead.”