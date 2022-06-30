Angat Buhay issues reminders on use of name, logo amid posers

Angat Buhay PH reminded the public about the proper use of its name and logo in preparation for its official launch on July 1.

This came following recent reports of fake accounts that pose as the organization’s channels online.

The non-government organization posted this on its official channels on Twitter and Facebook.

RELATED: Angat Buhay NGO’s official social media channels now unveiled

“Taos-pusong pasasalamat sa lahat ng naghayag ng suporta at pakikiisa para sa Angat Buhay!” it said.

“Sa nalalapit na paglulunsad nito, ilang paalala lamang po ukol sa paggamit ng pangalan at logo ng NGO,” the org added.

Taos-pusong pasasalamat sa lahat ng naghayag ng suporta at pakikiisa para sa Angat Buhay! Sa nalalapit na paglulunsad nito, ilang paalala lamang po ukol sa paggamit ng pangalan at logo ng NGO. Para sa mga nais makipag-ugnayan, maaaring mag-email sa [email protected] pic.twitter.com/a9msZo1G6y — Angat Buhay (@angatbuhay_ph) June 30, 2022

Angat Buhay said that only the NGO itself can use its own name and logo.

“Tanging ang Angat Buhay lamang ang maaaring gumamit sa pangalan at logo ng Angat Buhay para sa anumang ilulunsad na mga programa at inisyatiba,” the organization said.

“Sinumang volunteer organizations ay hindi pinapayagang gamitin ang pangalan at logo na ito para sa kanilang mga inisyatiba, tulad ng fundraising activities at pagtitinda,” it added.

The NGO further noted that volunteer organizations are also prohibited from using its brand without permission.

“Hinihikayat rin ang mga grupong ito na palitan ang kanilang pangalan upang maiwasan ang unauthorized representation ng NGO,” Angat Buhay said.

Moreover, it also stressed to the public that volunteer organizations of the NGO are not its local chapters.

“Pinapaala ng Angat Buhay na ang mga volunteer organizations ay hindi local chapters ng Angat Buhay,” the post reads.

“Direktang makikipag-ugnayan ang Angat Buhay sa mga interesadong grupo upang magsagawa ng mga proyekto sa mga natukoy na komunidad,” it added.

Interested parties who wish to volunteer at the NGO should send their requests to [email protected].

Former Vice President Leni Robredo and some Filipinos online have previously flagged fake accounts and groups that claimed to have ties with Angat Buhay.

READ: Public reminded to be vigilant of entities claiming to have ties with Angat Buhay NGO

She also asked her followers to report a Twitter account called “Angat Buhay New Government’ (@NewGovOrgABF) that has been spreading fake news about her and her anti-poverty program.

READ: Robredo flags fake Twitter account using Angat Buhay’s name for spreading false claims

Angat Buhay is previously the name of the flagship program of the Office of the Vice President during Robredo’s term.

The OVP launched it in 2016 to help uplift the lives of poor Filipinos in various sectors including public health, food security, housing and resettlement and public education.

The organization later gained prominence for its COVID-19 pandemic initiatives and relief efforts for typhoon victims.

For continuity of her anti-poverty work, Robredo decided to turn the Angat Buhay OVP program into an NGO that is set to launch on Friday.

To celebrate its official launch, the org announced that there will be a two-day street and art festival from July 1 and 2 at the volunteer center along Katipunan Avenue in Quezon City.