Darna-inspired nat’l costume for sketch pageant gains traction anew

The Darna-inspired national costume sketch of a fashion illustrator for Miss Sketch Universe 2021 once again gained traction after the television adaptation premiered last Monday.

ABS-CBN on August 15 aired the pilot episode of “Mars Ravelo’s Darna” top-billed by Jane de Leon, Joshua Garcia and Janella Salvador.

Iza Calzado also appeared as the mother of the iconic superheroine.

The highly-anticipated series replaced the country’s longest-running primetime teleserye, “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano.”

Darna’s television adaptation, meanwhile, instantly trended on social media, with viewers raving about Iza’s performance as the “first Darna.”

Janella also captured hearts when she shared some dialogue of her character Regina, who will turn into Darna’s archnemesis, Valentina.

Following the show’s premiere, the sketch of fashion illustrator Ryan Brix Ochenta gained traction anew since it featured a national costume inspired by the superheroine.

“We’re not forgetting this #Darna-inspired national costume by Ryan Brix Ochenta for Miss Philippines for the Miss Sketch Universe 2021 Competition,” the Facebook page of the sketch pageant said on Tuesday.

Some pageant fan pages which also shared it connected it with Miss Universe Philippines 2022 Celeste Cortesi, claiming it is her national costume for the 71st Miss Universe.

This was disputed by some Filipinos who pointed out that Ochenta had submitted the illustration as an entry to the Miss Sketch Universe 2021.

“My @miss_sketch_universe Philippines national costume is a phenomenal heroine that stands by the name Darna; Iconic symbolizes women’s strength. Her star wings represent the light and hope of the Filipinos amidst these trying times,” Ochenta shared before.

Miss Sketch Universe is a passion project of organizers and illustrators worldwide. It is meant to be an online platform to elevate artists, promote talent, inspire and encourage camaraderie.

The competition is organized by the Crown Mafia Universe Organization and the Sketch Pageantry and the Circle of Fashion Illustrators or SPCFI.

Last year, Franceska Del Valle represented the country. Her national costume was illustrated by Ochenta.

She is currently the Miss Sketch Universe titleholder.