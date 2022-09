‘Our Lady Heart Evangelista’ grants ‘prayer petition’ for the cheated, aggrieved

Heart Evangelista responded to the “prayer petition” of a TikTok content creator for those who are cheated and aggrieved.

Among content creator Jonna Cenica‘s petitions are the following:

“Para sa mga magagandang nanampalatayang walang kabit ang asawa nila—Our Lady Heart Evangelista, please pray for us.”

“Para sa mga diyosang nag-tra-trabaho pa kahit milyonaryo na at pinagpalit sa mukhang paa—Our Lady Heart Evangelista, please pray for us.”

“Para sa mga nasisi pa kahit yung kabiyak naman nila ang unang nang walang hiya—Our Lady Heart Evangelista, please pray for us.”

Cenica’s petition was heard by”Our Lady Heart Evangelista” who wrote: “Omg!! Prayer granted.”

Recently, rumors about the separation of Heart and her husband Sen. Chiz Escudero floated after the actress dropped the surname “Escudero” from her Instagram biography.

The speculation heightened after talent manager Ogie Diaz noticed that the actress is no longer wearing her wedding ring.

Meanwhile, Ceneca’s video has earned more than 700,000 views, nearly 50,000 likes, about 4,000 shares and more than 1,500 comments on TikTok as of writing.

