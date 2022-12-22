Throwback Thursday: Patrons reminisce more affordable Jollibee burger steak meal

An old promotional poster of a fast food joint’s signature rice meal was remembered by its patrons online.

Several fans of Jollibee‘s burger steak meal, a crowd-favorite, reshared its old poster on Facebook to show the huge price hike over the years.

The post was uploaded on Jan. 12, 2012.

Back then, the meal only costs P39 for solo or without a drink, and P49 when ordered with a drink.

The post has since garnered 41,000 reactions, 3,000 comments and 21,000 shares on the platform.

In the comments section, patrons expressed how much they miss the cheaper burger steak meal.

“MAIBABALIK BA ANG KAHAPON?” one Facebook user said.

Others also left “I miss you remarks” in their comments.

“Balik ka na. I miss you,” another Facebook user said.

“Nakakamiss naman. Pakibalik pooo,” another online user commented.

Here’s the current pricing of Jollibee burger steak meal based on its website:

One-piece burger steak with drink – Starts at P59

One-piece burger steak with fries and drink – Starts at P122

Early this year, the homegrown brand also introduced a new variation of this product—the Ultimate Burger Steak.

“Enjoy an ULTIMATELY beefy meal. Get the Ultimate Burger Steak, more than 2x bigger vs. Regular Burger Steak, because it’s made with the 1/3 pound Champ Patty,” Jollibee said.

Because of its larger size, its price starts at P228 with an egg and a drink when ordered via its website.

Last October, patrons also reminisced about the old version of Jollibee’s Garlic Pepper Steak when the meal was returned to store menus for the holidays.

Also a crowd favorite, the rice meal comes with beef slices, pepper gravy and toasted garlic bits, hence the name.

Each order of this well-loved menu item costs P95 for solo and P120 for the value meal.

Long-time fans noted that it was only worth P49 when it was first introduced.

Other Filipinos pointed out that such a surge in price is proof of the worsening inflation in the country.

Moreover, last November, Jollibee also introduced a new variation of its popular sundae, the Choco Crumble Sundae.

Each order costs P55.

Some customers recalled that the old version of this product was much more affordable years ago.

