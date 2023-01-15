Miss Universe diet: R’Bonney Gabriel eats same meals for last 2 years

Beyond the glitz and glamor of being a beauty queen is discipline.

This was proven by Miss Universe 2022 R’Bonney Gabriel when she revealed that she eats the same meals for the last two years to prepare for the pageant.

“To train for Miss Universe for the last two years I meal prep and ate the same thing every single day,” the Filipino-American said.

“I only miss about 30 days out of the year, but I have the same breakfast, lunch, and dinner because I always tell myself if I just outwork my competition I can do this and that was just my mindset,” she added.

The 28-year-old beauty also said that she is a pescetarian or those who do not eat red meat or poultry but eats fish.

R’Bonney’s breakfast includes protein-packed oatmeal and eggs.

Her lunch has a combination of foods like shrimp and green beans.

For snacks, R’Bonney always has one to three pieces of chocolates or caramel rice cakes to munch on.

Finally, R’Bonney eats salmon and asparagus for dinner.

Apart from carefully crafting her diet, R’Bonney also starts her day with a brief yoga session and a morning walk.

R’Bonney made history by being the first Filipino-American to win the Miss USA and Miss Universe crowns.

