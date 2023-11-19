‘Marquez Legacy’: Melanie, Winwyn Marquez’s green gowns remembered

Is green a lucky color for Philippines’ Michelle Dee?

Some pageant pages asked this after Michelle wore an emerald, green gown in the evening gown portion during the 72nd Miss Universe preliminary competition last Thursday, November 16.

They recalled Michelle’s mother Melanie Marquez and Teresita Winwyn Marquez, Michelle’s cousin, wore green gowns during their coronations.

Pageant page For the Philippines By Oyelle uploaded a collage of pictures showing Melanie, Winwyn and Michelle looking stunning in their green outfits.

“The color of Marquez Legacy!” the page said.

TikTok account Ph Pageant House, meanwhile, shared a video that featured the performances of Melanie and Winwyn when they became winners in their respective competitions.

“Green is the lucky color of the Marquez family in pageantry,” the TikTok user wrote in the description.

“Is this a premonition that a Marquez might win a Miss Universe Crown with their lucky color?” it added.

It should also be noted that Melanie and Winwyn won their pageant titles in November.

Melanie snagged the Miss International crown on Nov. 12, 1979. Winwyn was crowned Reina Hispanoamericana Filipinas on Nov. 4, 2017.

The coronation night of this year’s Miss Universe will be held in El Salvador on Sunday.

Mark Bumgarner, the renowned fashion designer behind Michelle’s viper-inspired attire, said that the gown was a tribute to Melanie, whom he described as “one iconic Filipina.”

“This dress is a tribute to one iconic Filipina, her mother Melanie Marquez who won Miss International in 1979,” Mark said on Instagram.

Should she win the sought-after crown, Michelle will be the fifth Filipino to win Miss Universe, considered as the world’s most prestigious pageant.

