Pinoy takes advantage of ice cream promo outside mini-mart

A Filipino caught attention for taking advantage of an ice cream promo available outside a standalone mini-mart store.

An account on the X (formerly Twitter) platform reshared a video of a male individual who took advantage of Selecta‘s “Scoop All You Can” promo for P20 outside a branch of Robinsons Easymart.

The clip was originally posted by Facebook user Sam Limos, who wrote the following as a caption: “PALONG PALO HAHAHHAHAHAHA.”

He also tagged his friend who was in the video.

The clip showed a man scooping a large chunk of chocolate ice cream and placing it into a cone.

In the comments section, the uploader quipped that their friend might have gotten “hungry” after “leading the warm-up.”

He did not specify what the warm-up was for.

“Yoko na, paldo,” a Facebook user wrote with a laughing emoji, tagging the account of the male individual in the video.

“Nagutom ata sa pag-lead ng warm up, ate Mish,” the uploader responded with emojis of laughing and crying faces.

Meanwhile, the male individual who did the act reposted the video on his account and tagged the ice cream brand that offered the promo.

“Selecta Philippines, teh?” he wrote.

Typically, an ice cream scoop is used to serve a single round portion onto a cone, cup, or plate.

It is not designed to scoop large chunks, as shown in the video.