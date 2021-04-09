From food delivery to q-commerce: Food delivery service sports new look

A food delivery service in the Philippines has a new look as it continues to expand its business verticals beyond food delivery.

It now ventures into quick commerce or q-commerce dubbed as the “third generation of e-commerce.”

Wassim Makarem, vice president of regional markets and vice president of dark stores Talabat described the concept of q-commerce as an ultra-fast delivery service. It is also a service that provides grocery deliveries 24/7 within 30 minutes or less.

As food delivery service Foodpanda expands this concept, it said its touchpoints including the app, website, easy-to-spot rider bags and jackets, packaging and its brand marketing campaigns and social media pages will get a fun new treatment soon. However, it clarified that the iconic panda will remain visible.

“The new color enhancements serve to emphasize the Foodpanda culture, which is friendly, caring, smart, and a little bit rebellious — not afraid to change the status quo or take risks. This refreshed identity is part of the Foodpanda commitment to continue offering q-commerce based solutions that will bring excitement, ease, and convenience to more customers,” the food delivery service said.

The home screen on its app dubbed “bento” will now allow customers to seamlessly choose the service they need—from food delivery to self-pickup to shops, or pandamart. They can also easily explore the top restaurants and promotions available in their respective location.

The food delivery service’s managing director Daniel Marogy said the new look represents the application’s “enhanced experiences.”

“We want to communicate through design how seamless our services are, where we incorporate many of the delivery needs of our Filipino customers in our convenient app, especially as we are all trying to stay safe and stop the spread of COVID-19,” Marogy said.

“The design direction is meant to bridge the gap between our tech and the real-life experience of millions of customers by offering a more user-friendly look that encourages them to better explore what foodpanda can offer,” he added.

Aside from restaurants, the food delivery service has partnered with various shops including convenience and grocery stores Merry Mart, Liana’s and 7-Eleven that can be delivered to one’s doorsteps.

With the continued lockdown phases imposed over the Greater Manila Area comprising of National Capital Region, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal, delivery of essential goods has become the norm. Businesses have turned to delivery services as the national government limits the public movement amid the threats of COVID-19. —Rosette Adel