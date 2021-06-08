Uno, dos, tres: Netflix to hold live countdown 13 minutes before ‘Trese’ premiere

They say 13 is an unlucky number but when it involves “Trese,” it could be the opposite.

Netflix Philippines is holding an official live countdown on its Facebook page 13 minutes before the animated adaptation of the graphic novel series drops on the platform.

The streaming giant on a Twitter post said that fans can “get the answers to those strange monster sightings, catch UDD’s Not ALive performance, and toast to Trese’s arrival” when they tune in.

“We’re all going to wait up anyway, so why not spend the last 13 minutes together?” the platform added.

We're all going to wait up anyway, so why not spend the last 13 minutes together? Get the answers to those strange monster sightings, catch UDD's Not ALive performance, and toast to Trese's arrival when you join the official live countdown. No aswangs allowed.

UDD, formerly known as Up Dharma Down, will perform a virtual concert on Thursday before midnight as part of the series’ launch.

Called “Not Alive,” it will be streamed on Netflix Philippines’ Facebook page where fans were given the chance to be part of a “ghost audience.”

UDD is the band behind “Paagi,” the official soundtrack of “Trese,” with lyrics by vocalist Armi Millare and bassist and co-lyricist Paul Yap.

Meanwhile, the streaming giant on Monday released videos of supposed “aswangs” that they said were the “culprit” behind the reported “vandalism” of billboards promoting the series.

“Until then, careful where you tread and use #TabiTabiPo to keep the monsters at bay,” it said.

Looks like we found the culprits… but don’t be afraid. Trese’s coming to let them know they can’t mess with our city.

Looks like we found the culprits… but don't be afraid. Trese's coming to let them know they can't mess with our city.

Until then, careful where you tread and use #TabiTabiPo to keep the monsters at bay.

Tweeting the phrases “#TabiTabiPo” and “#TreseOnNetflix” enables a special emoji of the titular character to appear on the platform.

Recently, pictures of the series’ supposedly vandalized billboards surfaced on social media days after it was put up to alert Filipinos about its premiere.

Videos of these promotional materials being supposedly defaced were also uploaded by “concerned netizens.”

“Trese” will premiere on Netflix Philippines at midnight on June 11.

It is based on the award-winning graphic novel series by Budjette Tan and Kajo Baldisimo which tells the story of occult investigator Alexandra Trese going head-to-head with a criminal underworld comprised of malevolent supernatural beings.

In the adaptation, Trese is voiced by actress Liza Soberano for its Filipino dub while Filipina-Canadian Shay Mitchell lent her voice for the English version.