Donations sought for Isabela student nat’l costume designer who caught dengue fever

The sister of fashion designer Kennedy “Kenn” Gasper, who designed national costumes for beauty pageant bets, called for help for her brother who recently caught dengue fever.

Registered psychometrician Zhaira Joy Gasper, Kenn’s elder sister, said that her brother was rushed to the San Mateo Multicare Hospital in Isabela on December 23 after experiencing high fever, body malaise and stomach ache.

Kenn was eventually diagnosed with dengue fever and is admitted to the Southern Isabela Medical Center.

“Bumagsak po ng sobra ang kanyang platelets, nananakit pa rin ang tiyan at nanghihina pa rin po siya. Kasalukuyan na siyang sinasalinan ng dugo at kailangan pa po niya ng mas maraming dugo,” Kenn’s sister said on Facebook last Sunday.

“Ako po na ATE ng isang napakahusay na FASHION DESIGNER ay dumudulog po sa inyong lahat upang humingi po ng tulong pinansyal para sa medical assistance ng aking kapatid at ako po ay humihingi ng tulong rin po sa inyo kung sino man po ang gustong mag-donate ng dugo (TYPE A PLUS),” she added.

As of Tuesday morning, Zhaira said that blood donation for Kenn is on “standby” and that she will just inform them once the need arises once more.

She also said that those who are interested to give financial assistance can do so through GCash under Zhaira Joy T. Gasper (0960-584-5741) or Gem Reyes (0975-103-4346).

“Muli po ako po ay dumudulog sa inyong mga mabubuting puso para sa mabilis na paggaling ng ating napakahusay na fashion designer at nang maipagpatuloy pa niya ang kanyang mga pangarap sa buhay,” Zhaira wrote.

“Humihingi din po ako ng inyong dasal para sa aking kapatid, nawa’y gumaling na siya at bumalik ang kanyang sigla at lakas. Maraming, maraming salamat po,” she added.

Kenn designed Miss Universe Nigeria 2021‘s national costume which bagged the “best national costume” award in the prestigious pageant.

It’s the second time that the fashion student has designed a national costume for a Miss Universe candidate.

Miss Universe Nigeria 2021’s costume was inspired by the “Mmanwa,” a traditional masquerade from southeastern Nigeria.

She expressed her gratitude to Kenn through social media following his creation.

“I feel so ecstatic and without words to express my sincere gratitude to everyone who made this dream come through. Most especially to my costume designer @kennedy_gasper, thank you for giving me exactly what I have envisioned in my head for so long,” Nigerian candidate Maristella Okpala wrote before.

Kenn was also the one who designed Miss Universe Cameroon 2020‘s “Lioness” ensemble during the pageant’s national costume presentation.

He likewise created a backup headdress for a Binibining Pilipinas 2021 candidate who won the best in national costume award in the pageant.