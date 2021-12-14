‘Experience I’ll never forget’: Marian Rivera honored to be part of Miss Universe 2021 jury

Kapuso star Marian Rivera, who was among the 70th Miss Universe’s selection committee, on Tuesday took to Instagram to thank those who made her Miss Universe judging stint a memorable one.

READ: Who’s who: Marian Rivera, Iris Mittenaere among Miss Universe 2021 judges

In her post, Marian said she would never forget this experience.

“Honored to be part of the 70th @missuniverse selection committee. Truly a great experience I’ll never forget. Thank you for the wonderful time ladies and congratulations to all of you ☺️🇵🇭,” the GMA artist said.

She also thanked her glam team, she calls “MarianxMissU,” for being with her in Israel.

“Of course to the #MarianxMissU team 💕 Love you all! Thanks for joining me in this memorable trip. Here’s to making more memories together! 😍” Marian wrote.

Marian also thanked designer Francis Libiran and his team for creating her outfit for the finals night.

She said the piece was made in such a short notice.

“Maraming salamat for helping me look my best that evening,” she said.

The actress attached her photos during her judging stint where she wore a dazzling pink off-shoulder dress.

Co-selection committee member, Miss Universe 2016 Iris Mittenaere, commented two heart eyes emoji on her post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marian Rivera Gracia Dantes (@marianrivera)

Marian made headlines over the weekend after she taught fellow selection committee-member Urvashi Rautela dance steps to her hit single “Sabay Sabay Tayo” before the preliminary competition.

READ: Marian Rivera teaches fellow Miss Universe 2021 judge Urvashi Rautela ‘Sabay Sabay Tayo’ dance steps

On Monday, she was introduced as a “recording artist” during the Miss Universe coronation night.

READ: Marian Rivera introduced as ‘recording artist’ at Miss Universe 2021 stage

She has been spotted cheering for Philippine bet, Beatrice Luigi Gomez, who finished at the Top 5 of the pageant.

After the coronation night, they were seen talking on stage. Their encounter spurred memes online.



The Miss Universe concluded yesterday in Eilat, Israel with India’s Harnaaz Sandhu crowned as the new titleholder.

RELATED: Marian Rivera heads to Israel for Miss Universe 2021 judging duties