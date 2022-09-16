‘Temple Run?’: Footbridge with a gap, missing railings in Manila

Would you cross a footbridge where you can fall into the gap or on the side?

The footbridge, located along Radial Road 10 in Manila, was spotted without hand railings, which were allegedly stolen for junk selling.

The Google Street View photo shows that the ramp portion of the footbridge does not have hand railings as early as May 2022.

There is also a large gap on the ramp, which makes it impossible for pedestrians to use.



Some people have also occupied the ramp and built a makeshift house, as shown in the photo.

Under the bridge are a welding machine shop, a vulcanizing shop, and a sari-sari store.

Aside from this portion, a closer look at the 2017 Google Street View photo shows that a part of the bridge’s hand railing near the Manila North Harbour Port, Inc. is already missing.

An online user compared the bridge to the running video game Temple Run.

“Temple Run lvl999,” he said in a comment.

Another person shared on Facebook that he thought that the bridge is under construction because of how it looks.

“Antagal ko nang nakikita yan. Akala namin noon ginagawa pa lang at hindi na tinapos, yun pala ninakaw na yung railings. Delikado yan dahil naglalaro diyan yung mga bata tapos pinapabayaan lang ng mga magulang,” the online user said.

Aside from this footbridge, other public transportation facilities made headlines such as the narrow sidewalk located along Shaw Boulevard, a pedestrian lane blocked by railings in Tayuman, elevated footbridge along EDSA-Kamuning, and another footbridge in Blumentritt that seemingly turned into a “waterfall” due to torrential rain.