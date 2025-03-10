‘What an honor’: Chinese resto features five-star review of diner named ‘Michelle Lyn’

A Chinese restaurant in the Philippines featured a review from a customer, jokingly noting that they were given “five stars” by an individual whose name resembles the prestigious restaurant guide.

Jiang Nan Hotpot and Grill, on Friday, March 7, posted a screenshot of a five-star Google review left by Facebook user Michelle Lyn Espiritu, joking that they were given the stars by the Michelin Guide.

It is our highest honor to announce that our restaurant has been given 5 [five] stars by Michelle Lyn Espiritu.

…of Sampaloc, Manila

…on Google reviews.

What an honor po! Eat well ka diyan!

Okay na ‘to! #SawsawSaSabaw

It also included an edited picture of a plaque featuring five stars and the name Michelle Lyn Espiritu, with her first two names emphasized, as they resembled the prestigious institution in the restaurant ratings system.

Espiritu left the following “five-star review” for the Chinese restaurant:

The best hotpot I’ve tasted. It has several herbs and spices on it. They have quality and savory meals. The wagyu is authentic. I was surprised that they [had] the sauce with peanut and sesame on it. It was my first time, yet [it] did not disappoint me with the taste.

The [staff] were very attentive and [accommodating]. Surely, we’ll be back again soon.

She rated the food, service and atmosphere all as “five out of five.”

The restaurant’s post has garnered 20,000 laugh reactions, 3,100 shares, and over 660 comments, with Espiritu herself acknowledging the post.

“A WELL-DESERVED [five star emojis] AWARD from yours truly, Michelle Lyn,” Espiritu wrote on the same day she shared the post.

“Congratulations, Jiang Nan Hotpot,” she added with emojis.

“~Come and dine with us! OKAY NA OKAY ‘TO! SEE YOU” Espiritu said.

The restaurant’s post also reached a Facebook page, earning 17,000 laugh reactions and 1,500 shares and an X account, garnering 314,00 views and 1,500 likes.

“Ibang Michelin ata ‘to,” the “We Are Millennials” page said with emojis of laughing and crying faces.

It was also posted by an account in the X (formerly Twitter) platform that uploads viral or meme-worthy content.

ibang michelin ata to 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/KPGcpPcajL — kabulastugan (@kblstgn) March 8, 2025



The post also made its way to Reddit, garnering over 650 upvotes on the “r/Philippines” subreddit.

Jiang Non Hotpot is a Chinese restaurant established in 2017 that claims to offer an authentic Chinese culinary experience in the country.

It has the tagline “Not your Ordinary Hotpot.”

The restaurant has four signature sauces that customers can choose from for a flavorful hotpot experience, namely the Jiangnan Sauce Original, Spicy Greens, Emerald Aroma and XO Special.

The Michelin Star

Meanwhile, the Michelin Star is awarded by the Michelin Guide to restaurants that offer outstanding cooking, based on the standards set by the guide’s inspectors

According to its website, the guide gives stars to proclaim, “These are the restaurants with the best food, where you will enjoy the most outstanding culinary experiences.”

The Michelin inspectors are full-time employees who are former restaurant and hospitality professionals.

Five factors are considered for the elusive Michelin Star: The quality of the ingredients, the harmony of flavors, the mastery of techniques, the personality of the chef as expressed through their cuisine, and consistency both across the entire menu and over time.

Michelin inspectors visit a restaurant throughout the season, namely for lunch and dinner both at the weekend and during the week “to get the complete picture.”

“Consistency is very important when awarding Michelin Stars, so we need to be sure that customers will receive the same high standard of cooking whenever they visit,” it said on its website.

Michelin sends its inspectors around the world to dine in countries where it publishes its famous Michelin Guides.

The Michelin Guide is set to debut in the Philippines in 2026. It will focus on restaurants in Metro Manila and Cebu City. It will also explore the environs of Manila, including Tagaytay, Cavite, and Pampanga..

“Our Michelin Inspectors have been following the evolution of the Filipino culinary scene with great excitement. The country’s deep-rooted culinary traditions, combined with a strong openness to global influences, create a uniquely diverse dining culture,” Gwendal Poullennec, international director of the Michelin Guide, said.

“In Manila, we see young, talented chefs redefining Filipino cuisine with fresh perspectives; while Cebu, as a leading tourist destination, offers an impressive range of dining experiences with world-class hospitality,” he added.

The Michelin Guide is known for its globally renowned distinctions in gastronomy.

Created in 1900 by the Michelin tire company to support the growth of automobile mobility, it has since become a trusted resource for international travelers and food enthusiasts alike.

The Michelin Guide highlights the best gastronomic destinations and restaurants, promoting the global culinary scene and encouraging travel culture.