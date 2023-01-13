‘Pinay beauty’: USA’s R’Bonney Gabriel, Philippines’ Celeste Cortesi in one frame

James Patrick Cruz
January 13, 2023
Photo shows Miss USA R’Bonny Nola and Miss Philippines Celeste Cortesi after the evening gown portion of the Miss Universe's preliminary round on Thursday, January 12 (Philippine time) (R’Bonny Nola/Instagram)

Filipino-American and USA bet R’Bonney Gabriel posted a photo on Instagram with Miss Universe Philippines 2022 Celeste Cortesi. 

“Honored to share the stage last night with the lovely @celeste_cortesi,” R’Bonney wrote in an Instagram story.

The photo was captured after the evening gown portion of the competition’s preliminary round on Thursday, January 12 (Philippine time).

Both beauty queens wore Filipino creations during this round of the pageant.

Photo shows Miss USA R’Bonney Nola and Miss Philippines Celeste Cortesi after the evening gown portion of the Miss Universe’s preliminary round on Thursday, January 12 (Philippine time) (R’Bonney Nola/Instagram)

Celeste sported a sky-blue gown made by renowned Filipino designer Oliver Tolentino.

Meanwhile, R’Bonney donned an edgy yet sophisticated halter top peek-a-boo trumpet dress with a detachable oversized cape shawl. This was designed by Filipino designer Rian Fernandez.

The national costume of the 28-year-old beauty queen was also created by Filipino designer Patrick Isorena. 

The coronation night will be held on Saturday, January 14 evening in New Orleans. (9 a.m., Sunday, January 15, Philippine time).

