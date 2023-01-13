‘Pinay beauty’: USA’s R’Bonney Gabriel, Philippines’ Celeste Cortesi in one frame

Filipino-American and USA bet R’Bonney Gabriel posted a photo on Instagram with Miss Universe Philippines 2022 Celeste Cortesi.

“Honored to share the stage last night with the lovely @celeste_cortesi,” R’Bonney wrote in an Instagram story.

The photo was captured after the evening gown portion of the competition’s preliminary round on Thursday, January 12 (Philippine time).

RELATED:Filipino-American R’Bonney Gabriel wins Miss USA 2022



Both beauty queens wore Filipino creations during this round of the pageant.

Celeste sported a sky-blue gown made by renowned Filipino designer Oliver Tolentino.

RELATED: Celeste Cortesi dons sky blue gown referencing name at Miss Universe prelims

Meanwhile, R’Bonney donned an edgy yet sophisticated halter top peek-a-boo trumpet dress with a detachable oversized cape shawl. This was designed by Filipino designer Rian Fernandez.

The national costume of the 28-year-old beauty queen was also created by Filipino designer Patrick Isorena.

RELATED: The Pinoy touch: Miss USA struts Filipino-made outfits at Miss Universe 2022 prelims

The coronation night will be held on Saturday, January 14 evening in New Orleans. (9 a.m., Sunday, January 15, Philippine time).

RELATED: Where to watch Miss Universe 2022 coronation night from the Philippines