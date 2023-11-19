‘Prolific queen’: R’Bonney Gabriel dons Filipino designer Rian Fernandez’s creation anew for Miss Universe final walk

The 71st Miss Universe Filipino-American R’Bonney Gabriel once again wore a Filipino creation on the Miss Universe stage.

For her final walk, R’Bonney left a mark with her red gown created by designer Rian Fernandez.

This was shared by the designer on Facebook, describing R’Bonney as a “prolific queen.”

“P R O L I F I C Q U E E N. Miss Universe 2022 R’Bonney Gabriel leaving an iconic mark in her Rian Fernandez opulent look during her final walk in the 72nd Miss Universe 2023 in El Salvador,” the caption wrote.

Fernandez also shared a video of the details of R’Bonney’s final walk red gown with several beads.

The following Filipino team-members were credited for the look:

Designer: Rian Fernandez Atelier

Fashion and Account Executive: Sherwin Jay Cambay

Brand strategist and Video: Mark Brent Castro

Artisans: Angela Decano Arcenas, Alona May Pulmano Mejia, Bea Jamaica Caoile, Alwin Longcop , Ālvīñ Longcop, Jay Jagonoy, Aljuvel Longcop, Edver Galla and Maria Cristina Lopez-Galla

Twenty-nine-year-old R’Bonney of United States, was crowned in January this year.

“I believe we create our own destiny though intentional hard work,” she said before the Miss Universe 2023 coronation.

She also wore the same red gown as she passed her crown to the 72nd Miss Universe, Sheynnis Palacios of Nicaragua.

Why she chose Rian Fernandez

Meanwhile, this was not the first time R’bonney donned a creation of Fernandez.

While she is a known designer herself, the Fil-Am beauty said she has chosen Fernandez to stick with the designer since Day 1 when she was still competing for Miss USA.

“I discovered him just through the internet in the pageant world. And I have been working with him for a while because he made me two gowns for Miss Texas, he made me my gown for Miss USA,” R’Bonney said in a past interview on the “Updated with Nelson Canlas” podcast.

“When it became time to go to Miss Universe I said I need to go with the same designer because he’s been with me since day 1. And he made beautiful pieces,” she added.

R’Bonney also wore a gown designed by Fernandez during the Preliminary Competition.

Last year, she also wore creations by another Filipino designer, Patrick Isorena for her Miss USA stint and Miss Universe national costume, along with Fernandez’s gown.

Meanwhile, fellow candidate of Palacios’ Michelle Dee, finished at the Top 10 of Miss Universe 2023 this year, bringing back the country’s placement at the prestigious pageant.

Dee, on the other hand, wore a Whang-Od-inspire gown during the evening gown portion of the competition.

